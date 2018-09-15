ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.4% of Millennium Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $298,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.3% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 59,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate and Other.

