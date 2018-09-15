Condominium Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Condominium has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Condominium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Condominium has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $21,953.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00154243 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.06468422 BTC.

About Condominium

Condominium’s total supply is 415,387,139 coins and its circulating supply is 412,872,337 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org . Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

