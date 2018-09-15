Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Holdings Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.32% of Compass Minerals International worth $29,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

