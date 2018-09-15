Comparing Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) & KushCo (KSHB)

Yield10 Bioscience (OTCMKTS: KSHB) and KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KushCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of KushCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and KushCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 13.95 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.40 KushCo $18.79 million 22.08 $60,000.00 N/A N/A

KushCo has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and KushCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -1,377.53% -101.61% -76.35% KushCo -6.84% -5.25% -4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and KushCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 KushCo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.35%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than KushCo.

Summary

KushCo beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector. The company also operates a creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis brands that provide brand strategy, design and marketing, Web application development, and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it researches and develops packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical and veterinary industries. The company was formerly known as Kush Bottles, Inc. and changed its name to KushCo Holdings, Inc. in September 2018. KushCo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Garden Grove, California.

