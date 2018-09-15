Comparing Misonix (MSON) & Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL)

Misonix (NASDAQ: KOOL) and Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Misonix and Cesca Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix $36.68 million 4.70 -$7.61 million N/A N/A Cesca Therapeutics $14.52 million 0.61 -$20.24 million ($0.98) -0.43

Misonix has higher revenue and earnings than Cesca Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Misonix has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cesca Therapeutics has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Misonix and Cesca Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix -17.36% -1.68% -1.42% Cesca Therapeutics -322.75% -18.05% -10.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Misonix and Cesca Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cesca Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Misonix currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Cesca Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Cesca Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cesca Therapeutics is more favorable than Misonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Misonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Misonix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cesca Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Misonix beats Cesca Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. It offers AutoXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood; Point-of-CareXpress System, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; CAR-TXpress System, a suite of multi-component automated system that allows the automated manufacturing, expansion, and storage of cellular therapies for immuno-oncology; BioArchive System, an automated cryogenic device for single-cassette based cryo-storage of biological license applications products; and manual bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapies that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Boyalife (Hong Kong) Limited.

