Comparing Bayer (BAYRY) and Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

Bayer (NASDAQ: NEOS) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Bayer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bayer pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Neos Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Bayer pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer 11.62% 16.05% 6.50% Neos Therapeutics -164.40% -586.25% -59.85%

Volatility & Risk

Bayer has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bayer and Neos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer 0 1 4 0 2.80 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.08%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Bayer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayer and Neos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer $39.55 billion 1.75 $8.29 billion $1.90 10.99 Neos Therapeutics $25.02 million 6.17 -$66.24 million ($2.68) -1.94

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Neos Therapeutics. Neos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bayer beats Neos Therapeutics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, and cosmetics in the dermatology, nutritional supplement, analgesic, digestive health, allergy, cold, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers crop protection products, seeds, non-agriculture pest control products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to vets, farmers, and pet-owners. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer treatments, as well as Haplogen GmbH. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older; Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and Adzenys ER, an amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

