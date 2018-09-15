Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 4,166 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 2,453,147 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,235,000 after buying an additional 2,072,834 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,006,000 after buying an additional 1,959,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,458,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.