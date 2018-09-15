Commerzbank Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ARL) a €41.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €38.43 ($44.69) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.97 ($45.31).

ARL opened at €35.72 ($41.53) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €33.35 ($38.78) and a twelve month high of €41.89 ($48.71).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

