Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 23,905 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.97.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.