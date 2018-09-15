Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Comfort Systems USA reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comfort Systems USA.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 29,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $1,590,159.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,416.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,759 over the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 315,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 264,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,013. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.