Columbia Property Trust (CXP) versus Essex Property Trust (ESS) Head-To-Head Review

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 34.95% 3.66% 2.25% Essex Property Trust 27.05% 5.52% 2.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $289.00 million 9.54 $176.04 million $1.14 20.49 Essex Property Trust $1.36 billion 11.93 $433.05 million $11.91 20.68

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Essex Property Trust 0 9 12 0 2.57

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.68%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $263.53, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Columbia Property Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

