Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (EMB)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,029,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 607,960 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 30,612.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,186 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 8,327.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 176,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 371.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 97,931 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,761,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $117.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4356 per share. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares JPMorgan USD Emer Mkt Bnd Fd ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

