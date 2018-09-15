Colony Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11,489.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

