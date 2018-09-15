Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Cohu stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.60. 215,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,536. The company has a market cap of $641.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Cohu has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.57 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

