Coca Cola HBC (CCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.43) price target (up from GBX 2,700 ($35.17)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,758 ($35.93) to GBX 2,940 ($38.30) in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.25 ($35.97).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,598 ($33.84) on Tuesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,969 ($25.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,682 ($34.94).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Michalis Imellos purchased 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,753 ($35.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128.73 ($1,470.27). Also, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON purchased 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,634 ($34.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,475.96 ($3,225.17).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.