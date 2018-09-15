Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Holdings Cut by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 173.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 199.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,873,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,524 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4,020.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,504 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,879,000 after acquiring an additional 930,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728,064 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of CCE stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

CCE has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.