CNX Resources (CNX) and Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Critical Review

CNX Resources (OTCMKTS: RWEOY) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CNX Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CNX Resources pays out -81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rwe Ag Sp pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares CNX Resources and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources 40.07% 2.37% 1.33% Rwe Ag Sp -3.99% 1.76% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Rwe Ag Sp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.46 billion 2.14 $380.74 million ($0.16) -91.25 Rwe Ag Sp $52.50 billion 0.29 $2.20 billion $2.36 10.66

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rwe Ag Sp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and Rwe Ag Sp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 6 0 2.33 Rwe Ag Sp 1 2 4 1 2.63

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.52%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Rwe Ag Sp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

