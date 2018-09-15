CM Finance (CMFN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CMFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet raised CM Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

CM Finance stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 47,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,497. CM Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.54. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. equities analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CM Finance stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CM Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

