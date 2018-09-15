Close Brothers Group (CBG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.18).

Shares of CBG stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,623 ($21.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,715 ($22.34).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

