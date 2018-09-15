Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (GE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,862,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,846,000 after purchasing an additional 335,980 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,047,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 461,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morningstar set a $15.70 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.99.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.