Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a $10.88 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a $10.88 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 67.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

