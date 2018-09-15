Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lifted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,425,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,239,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 17.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 21.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

