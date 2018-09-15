Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 27,795 Shares of Cae Inc (CAE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 164.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 81.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 488,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CAE by 141.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,732,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,850 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 62.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Cae Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.04 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.