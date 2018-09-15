Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 7,458 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRN. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 354,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRN. BidaskClub raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

