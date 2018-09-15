Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) SVP Irving Tan Sells 68,308 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,150.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,726,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,791,598. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

