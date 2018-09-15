Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Cut by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,498,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,903 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 565.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 12,425,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $475,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,150 shares of company stock worth $9,557,825. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.