Circuits of Value (COVAL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Circuits of Value token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Circuits of Value has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $5,685.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Circuits of Value has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Circuits of Value alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value Token Profile

Circuits of Value is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al . Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Circuits of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Circuits of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.