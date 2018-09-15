Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2,343.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after buying an additional 162,750 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 52.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 12,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.