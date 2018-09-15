ChanCoin (CHAN) Tops One Day Volume of $101.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. ChanCoin has a market capitalization of $75,479.00 and $101.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChanCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One ChanCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChanCoin alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002037 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ChanCoin Coin Profile

ChanCoin (CHAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,345,713 coins. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ . The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233

ChanCoin Coin Trading

ChanCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChanCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChanCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChanCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.