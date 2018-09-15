CGI (GIB) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 9,818.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 22.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 689,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 128,530 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank cut CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. CGI has a twelve month low of $50.73 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

