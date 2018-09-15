CF Industries (CF) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.04.

CF Industries stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.20, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $537,059.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in CF Industries by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

