CF Industries (CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.04.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 1,855,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $984,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $51,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,276.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,131 shares of company stock worth $1,976,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in CF Industries by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.