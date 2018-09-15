Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Brean Capital set a $33.00 price target on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.38. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 30.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

