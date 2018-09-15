Centene Corp (CNC) Position Raised by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,589,000 after buying an additional 2,122,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 47.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,346,000 after buying an additional 681,847 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $80,237,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,217.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 557,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roystone Capital Management LP raised its position in Centene by 678.4% during the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,572,000 after purchasing an additional 453,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $145.24 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,071,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $4,274,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.