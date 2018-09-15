Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $24.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme purchased 23,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $532,841.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT Profile

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

