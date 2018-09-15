Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 357.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,508,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

