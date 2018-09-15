Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 13,228 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 259.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $131,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

