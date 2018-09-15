CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CDK Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CDK opened at $62.92 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The company had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

