Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 191,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,076,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAH opened at $52.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

