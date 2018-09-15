Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carbon Black.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at $499,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBLK traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $23.28. 148,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,634. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

