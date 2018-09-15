Capstone Turbine (CPST) Trading Down 8.6%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,655,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 894,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPST shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $67.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.30.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 47.6% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,040,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 658,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 43.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 148,753 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the second quarter worth $671,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.