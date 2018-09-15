Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) Director Acquires $490,100.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Dennis Bottorff bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,212.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, September 11th, Dennis Bottorff bought 4,667 shares of Capstar Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,385.67.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $16.98 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 253.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.