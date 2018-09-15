Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.15 Million in Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 1,022.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000.

In other Wingstop news, insider Stacy Peterson sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $309,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,872.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $1,022,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $2,024,094. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

WING opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.15%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

