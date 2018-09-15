Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCBG. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Hovde Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. 10,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,852. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $407.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $119,950.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 183,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

