Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Krystal Biotech Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (KRYS)

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 552.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.