Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,375 ($17.91) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVC. Shore Capital started coverage on GVC in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 983 ($12.80) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,141 ($14.86) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, May 25th. HSBC raised GVC to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.46) to GBX 1,135 ($14.78) in a report on Monday, June 4th. AlphaValue raised GVC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.63) to GBX 1,370 ($17.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,187 ($15.46).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 1,031 ($13.43) on Thursday. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 705.50 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 996 ($12.97).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

