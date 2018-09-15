Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,609.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

CPB stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

