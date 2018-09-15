Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 24.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Argus set a $372.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.25.

In other Illumina news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.14, for a total transaction of $579,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,997,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $14,939,513. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $353.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $357.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

