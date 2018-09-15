Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $981,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,784.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 101,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 92.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.76.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $88.14 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

