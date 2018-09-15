Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WGL were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WGL by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,817,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WGL by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in WGL by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,163,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WGL by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in WGL by 120.8% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 399,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 218,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

WGL opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57. WGL Holdings Inc has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $88.78.

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

